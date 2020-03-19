The Management of Vanguard Newspapers has announced the postponement of the Economic Discourse scheduled for today and The Personality of the Year billed for tomorrow.

“We’re constrained to postpone both events in observance of global health concern over the coronavirus pandemic health concern spreading to every part of the world including our country. In observance of both federal and state instructions on how to curtail the virus and stop community infection, we had to postpone both events.”

A statement signed by the GM and Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, said the organisation would announce new dates for the events.