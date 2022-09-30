Migration in its totality is not a new trend, especially for many African countries, and Nigeria to be precise. However, the percentage at which an average Nigerian youth leaves the country daily has increased exponentially over the last few years. One may ask, why are they leaving and how are they leaving? While we may not have a superficial answer to the former as it involves a subjective point of view, we may have a good response to the latter; “How are they leaving”?



There are many ways to relocate to another country in this present generation. Technology has even made it more seamless than it is in the 70s and 80s. For the sake of this article, we will concentrate on educational migration –Study Route. Travelling abroad to study is one of the best things that can happen to anyone, not just Africans. Also, Study Route is the safest, easiest and surest way to relocate to another country.

Educational Migration is the most legitimate way to travel to another country. When people travel to another country to study, they’re regarded as international students. This simply means they’ve left their home country for another country in a learning environment that encompasses diverse nationalities, races, tribes, religions and ethnic groups. They learn the cultures and ways of life of these various scholars as well as their host country. They share ideas, they network, and they build their experiences from their respective backgrounds. You can also call them “expatriates”. Studying abroad opens international doors, it refines perspective and shifts mindset. However, all of these things may not be possible if one travels illegally. This is one of the messages Hammer portrays.

Hammer preaches educational migration in visual content. It is a new blockbuster movie by Vantage Migration and Royal Art Academy that featured an array of sought-after Nollywood actors like Bimbo Ademoye, Etinosa Idemudia, Deyemi Ademola, Mr Macaroni, Lucy Edet, Ben Touitou, Dr.Linda Iheme amongst others. The movie tackles the problem of graduates finding a means of living after school and also gives young stars the opportunity in exploring their chances in life and inspiring them to choose the right path to lead.

Not only that, it projects the Study Route as one of the safest routes to explore in travelling abroad or relocation due to its high chances of success. It also encourages graduates and young professionals to explore the study abroad opportunities available for them like scholarships (fully-funded, partial funding), fellowships, study grants, Assistantships etc.

Hammer is showing in 57 cinema locations across Nigeria.