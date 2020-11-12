Bolaji Okunola

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) may be used when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in tomorrow’s African Cup of Nations qualifying game at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The VAR, which is an assistant referee in association football, help review decisions made by the centre referee with the use of video footage and headset for communication, specifically, in order to minimise human errors causing substantial influence on match result.

The reliable source disclosed that technicians were sighted yesterday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin test running the VAR device before the much anticipated duel which is expected to attract the presence of the re-elected Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, who will be sworn in today.

“Behold the VAR screen, the only one in Nigeria, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium,” the source flaunted images of technicians at work.

It was gathered the device was earlier mounted for the 2020 Nigeria National Sports Festival which was postponed owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.