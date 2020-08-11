Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, announced that post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening for the 2020 admission processes will begin not earlier than September 7 in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

The decision was part of the outcome of a virtual meeting between JAMB, institutions and other stakeholders, following the recent decision of the Federal Government to reopen schools to enable students (exiting students) to participate in 2020 Senior School Certificate Examinations.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in a statement released in Abuja, explained that shift in the date of the admission process from the earlier announced 21 August, was to accommodate candidates who would be taking part in this year’s school-based SSCE.

He said: “Presently as you are aware, WAEC starts the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination on 17 August. It will go on till 7th of September. On the 21st of September or thereabout, NABTEB will commence its own examination that will run till 15th October, and immediately after that, NECO starts on the 5th and run till 18 of November.

“Rather than making candidates run, particularly, when they will have to write their school certificate examination in different towns and rush to university elsewhere for post-UTME, like somebody rushing from Sokoto to Ibadan for post-UTME, we believe as custodian of the highest sector of the education system, we should avoid that.”

The JAMB boss asked institutions whose post-UTME screening is mandatory for candidates to spread such exercise in two phases.