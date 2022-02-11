From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University Wukari in Taraba state Professor Jude Samani-Rebo on Friday appealed for the intervention of donors and philanthropists in the provision hostels accommodation on campus and staff quarters to enhance the process of learning and teaching in the new institution.

The Vice Chancellor made the call in Wukari on Friday at a press conference to herald the 3rd convocation ceremony of the Institution which comes up on Saturday.

He identified lack adequate accommodation on campus for both staff and students as one the major challenges of the Federal University.

Rebo observed that more than 90 percent of the population of the Institution stayed off campus adding that such a situation had very serious security challenges on both staff and students.

He call sons and daughters of Taraba as well as people of good will do embark on partnering the Institution on this aspect of development.

While commending the federal government for the ongoing construction of the Ibi bridge across the river to link Wukari to other part of the country, Rebo pointed out that when completed it would increase the interests candidates seeking for admission as well as visiting lectures and researchers that may want to carry out studies there.

Apart from the provision of infrastructure, he said their was a tremendous improvement in research by scholars of University in the area agriculture and animal production.

Currently he said the University was working on the template of improving the quality and quantity of beef and milk by crossbreeding exotic animal with the local breeds.

He explained that the advantage at long run would be disease resistant breeds with improved quantity of meat and better milk yield.

He also commended the tertiary education development fund (Tedfund) for carrying out a large number of projects in the Institution.