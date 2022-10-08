From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A member of the Ebonyi State University Governing Council, Mr. Onuora Nweke, has rejected his appointment into the Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Nweke in a statement Saturday explained that the appointment was done without his consultation and approval.

He said by virtue of his appointment into EBSU Governing Council, he is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) , adding that accepting appointment into PDP Presidential Campaign Council would amount to anti-party.

He urged friends , political associates and the general public to disregard the purported appointment.

He said “hello everyone! Early this morning my attention was drawn to my appointment into the Research Committee of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council and I hereby state as follows:

That at no time whatsoever did I discuss such a matter with anybody and therefore did not give consent to any such appointment;

“That though I have good friends who are members of the People’s Democratic Party, I have never been involved directly or indirectly in the activities of the party;

That being at the moment in the service of Ebonyi State Government as a Council Member of Ebonyi State University, it is unthinkable that I will associate myself with another political party that is in opposition to the ruling party in the State;

“That unless there is an element of mischief in the appointment, my opinion would have been sought before such announcement; That I wish my friends in the PDP and the party well in their political endeavors.

I therefore wish to use this medium to reject that appointment as a member of Research Committee of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council so announced and published on Facebook and dissociate myself whatsoever from any involvement with PDP or any other party besides the ruling party in Ebonyi State.

“This is for the information of the public and of the PDP for necessary action”