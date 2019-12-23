Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Senate of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has expelled 100 students who were found to be involved in examination misconduct and other offences.

Those expelled comprises 72 undergraduate and 28 postgraduate students, five undergraduate students for one academic session, three for one semester, while three had no case. Three postgraduate students were also rusticated for one academic session

Spokesmen of the university, Habib Yakoob, in a statement, said Senate took the decision at its 174th regular meeting in Abuja.

He said the Senate considered the report and recommendations of the central examination misconduct committee, and after due diligence, approved the expulsion/rustication of the students.

He said among the undergraduate students expelled, 27 were in 400 level, 19 in 300 level, 16 in 200 level, two in 100 level, five others in their fifth, sixth, and seventh session.

Breakdown also showed that 47 were from Faculty of Science, 23 from Faculty of Management Sciences, 20 from Faculty of Social Sciences, while 10 others cut across various Faculties.

The affected students have been asked to handover any university property in their possession, including identity card, to their heads of department or unit and immediately vacate the campus.

The institution reiterated that it was determined to ensure academic discipline among its staff and students, and that those who violate the rules and regulations of the institution would be appropriately disciplined.