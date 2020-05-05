A university lecturer, Prof Michael Oni has said Nigeria can never get democratic governance right as long as she continues to patronise westernised form of democracy.

Delivering the 31st inaugural lecture of Babcock University (BU), Prof Oni noted that the westernised form of democracy or majoritarian democracy if not halted, would continue to promote politics of exclusiveness and domination by a section at the federal, states and local governments.

According to him, Nigeria needs more than seeking a majoritarian democracy if she wants to get democratic governance right.

In his lecture, ‘’Conceptions and Misconceptions of Majoritarian Democracy and Elections in Nigeria’’, Prof Oni said until Nigeria takes into cognisance its environmental peculiarities, the continuous promotion of majoritarian democracy would witness more killings, maiming and widows and widowers in Nigerian politics.

He advocated a legislated cross-tabulated zoning, rotational arrangements and the adoption of two-party systems and six years single term that would promote the government of the people, by the people and for the people.

“We have come to a crossroad in westernised democracy and therefore we need an alternative form of government because our environment is not ripe for a westernised democracy,” he said.

He therefore called for the adoption of tabulated rotational and zoning arrangement at all levels of governance to offer each zone the opportunity to participate in governance.

This, according to him, would lessen acrimony and tension associated with power struggle either at the federal or state levels.

He said a six years single term if adopted would allow the elected leaders to be focused and concentrate on governance instead of dissipating energies on re-elections, reduces expenses on every four-year primaries and general elections.

According to him, the proposal was likely to reduce corruption in governance because most of the political office holders in both the executive and legislative arms usually engage in corruption to amass resources for their second-term agenda.

The Professor of research methodology and Nigerian government and politics with an emphasis on elections and party politics, said only a two-party system was good for Nigeria.