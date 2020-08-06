Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI), a group of lecturers in tertiary institutions has reinstated their commitment towards the support for good governance. They said they would actively act as a gadfly that would not only join in pointing out incidences of bad governance in any administration, prescribing what should be done to get it right in terms of good policies, but also interfacing with those desirous of public posts to ensure that the best among them emerges.

In a statement, yesterday, the group said governance has been so bastardised in Nigeria and everyone should show interest in governance using their peculiar capacities.

The group which has had several meetings with those aspiring to become governor in Anambra state in 2021 said they were happy meeting with the APC candidate, Chief George Moghalu and PDP candidates, Chris Azubogu and Dr. Ifedi Okwenna. According to AFI, the efforts of the past and present administrations should be encouraged, improved and sustained.

The group recalled that during the last administration, the UN-Habitat helped the state to prepare structural plans for Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi, which were already being implemented to the extent that the UN Habitat in 2010, pronounced Onitsha as among the most growing cities in the world, following the desilting of Sacamori and Nwangege drains, the restoration of the Habour Industrial Park, rebuilding and cleaning of the Bridge Head as well as the construction of all the roads within the GRA.

Moghalu among other issues, according to the group, decried the dirty state of Onitsha as a commercial centre and promised to pay adequate attention to the city and equip the town with suitable environment fit as one of the major commercial hubs of the state.

He further pointed out that his administration will revamp the water scheme of the state using his experience as the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, andChris Azubogu, both, according to AFI, promised to explore their wealth of experiences working with the former governor, Mr Peter Obi in ensuring a better Anambra State when elected.

Dr. Ifedi Okwenna on his part, said he would explore his position as a Commissioner for Environment under whom Onitsha was cleaned during Peter Obi’s administration.

On the forth coming Edo and Ondo elections, the group vowed to use the network of their membership spread across the federation to work for free and fair election.