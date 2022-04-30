Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has resolved the lingering feud between the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria and the Okagwe Community in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state over the siting of the Hope Waddel University in the community.

For about 15 years, the people of Okagwe had been locked in a major crisis with the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria over some issues surrounding the siting of the proposed Hope Waddel University, owned by the church, in the community.

A statement by Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said the governor called and moderated a meeting last week where some of the issues were resolved. The meeting was held at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba, with representatives of each of the parties in attendance. The church delegation was led by Prelate and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke, while that of the community was led by the Paramount Chief, Ezeogo Achi Uka Okoji.

The governor personally moderated the proceedings of the meeting and heard from both sides. He made several undertakings both in his personal capacity and as governor, especially to assuage the pains of the community.

It was gathered that another meeting between both parties were held again this week at the Governor’s Lodge Aba, where the governor again presided over the final settlement of the dispute and signing of the peace agreement between the parties.

At the meeting, Gov Ikpeazu challenged the parties to work harmoniously henceforth and avoid anything that will cause any form of distraction. He tasked the church to see the community as key stakeholders in the project having willingly given up100 hectares of their ancestral land to them for the university. He also told the community leaders to see the church as their partners who have brought them positive development that will change the trajectory of their community forever.

Gov Ikpeazu restated his commitment to building a new secondary school in Okagwe. “When the community leaders raised the issue of a lingering court case and one of their sons who died in the course of the crisis and who is yet to be buried, Gov Ikpeazu undertook to speak to the parties in court and to ask the State Attorney General to request the court to allow him arbitrate in the matter. He also promised to personally contribute to the expenses for the deceased’s burial and also assist the dependants.

“The governor stated that his intervention was deliberate because he understood clearly what the university would mean to the community in the nearest future,” the statement noted.

Those at the meeting include Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugu Kalu Ugba and Uche S Awa, SAN.