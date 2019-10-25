Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian University Pension Management Company Limited (NUPEMCO) has net in N12.5 billion as contributory pension from University staff in less than two years.

A statement from the ministry of education, indicated that officials of NUPEMCO led by Aliyu Atiku, disclosed the information in Abuja, on Friday, when they paid courtesy visit to Minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.

Leader of the delegation told the minister that the visit was to congratulate him on his reappointment as minister of education and also solicit his support and assistance in certain areas of concern.

They informed the minister that university staff are responding positively to the call for increased investment and ownership of NUPEMCO, except for few ones which they solicited the intervention of the minister for total compliance.

He also expressed satisfaction that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) the principal partner, being the owners of the majority shareholding, are also responding positively to NUPEMCO in terms of contributions by members of the union.

The Minister, in his response, charged NUPEMCO to be kind and just to all retirees, with an appeal on NUPEMCO management to use pension contributions judiciously and ensure that retirees receive their pension immediately after retirement.

He challenged them to be transparent in the administration of pension funds so that when others see the seriousness of NUPEMCO as a viable Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) they would have no choice but join.