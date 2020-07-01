Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, yesterday, sentenced 19-year-old Chemistry student of the University of Ilorin, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobi, to nine months imprisonment for defrauding three students seeking for accommodation.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charge against him reads: “That you, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobiloba, in the month of November 2019, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, did cheat by deceiving one Anjorin Oluwabukolami Eniola, a University of Ilorin student when you fraudulently induced her to pay N45,000.00 (Forty Five Thousand Naira) into the GTbank account 045262140 of one Hassan Adefemi Daniel for hostel accommodation, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 322 of the same Law”

Justice Oyinloye also ordered Oluwatobi to pay the sum one hundred and five (105) thousand naira fine so as to serve as deterrent to others.

He said, “the defendant was brought before this honourable Court on a three-count charge. Tje charges were read to him and he pleaded guilty. This court accepts the evidence of the prosecution, the one way testimonies of the sole prosecution witness unchallenged and uncontradicted testimonies.

“This honourable court is of the view that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. The Court hereby finds you, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobi guilty of Count 1, 2 and 3. You are hereby convicted for the offence “

In his allocutos, J.A.O Ayinde urged the judge to temper justice with mercy and give his client an option of fine rather than custodial sentence.

Responding, Prosecution Counsel, Andrew Akoja said “My Lord, the issue of sentencing is within the discretion of the Court. I want the Court to use its discretion in sentencing the convict “

After hearing the parties, Justice Oyinloye sentenced Oluwatobi to three months imprisonment on count 1, 2 and 3. According to the judge, the sentences will run concurrently while the convict is to also pay a fine of one hundred and five thousand naira only.