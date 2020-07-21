Tony Osauzo

Members of staff and pensioners of Tayo Akpata University, formerly College of Education, Ekiadolor, yesterday, staged a protest over 11months unpaid salaries and pensions.

The protesters, dressed in black attires, marched to the Government House, Benin and told Governor Godwin Obaseki that they were ashamed of being turned into beggars in an effort to meet the responsibilities to their families.

Leader of the protesters and President, College of Education Academic Union (COASU), Mr. Fred Omonuwa, who expressed disappointment with the state government for linking their protest with politics,said they would not succumb to blackmail, but would continue with the protest until their demands were met.

“For some time now, we have tried to meet with Governor Obaseki, but the Head of Service came to speak with us to sheathe our swords. We had thought that within two weeks, our salaries would be paid, but we only got a month salary out of the 12 months being owed. Congress met and decided to stage a peaceful protest to demand for our hard-earned salaries, including pension and gratuities. We spent couple of hours at the Government House, but nobody came out to address us. We believe that a labourer is worthy of his pay, and we are going to continue on this path until our demands are met,” he said.