A taste of Nigerian food culture was served up at the recently-concluded Indigenous Rice Junior Chef Competition in Kano State supported by Vascorp Nigeria Ltd, an FMCG distribution company that brings delivery of locally produced high quality food products to Nigeria homes. The Kano chapter of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) organised the cooking competition for kids aged between 12 to 15 years. Over 100 young enthusiasts competed for the coveted awards. The objective of the cooking competition was to preserve the Nigerian food culture and inculcate traditional culinary skills among the youth in the so-called fast food generation.

In his opening remarks, Kano RIFAN Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, stressed the importance of indigenous food. According to him, “Nigeria must eat what she produces and stop her dependence on imported rice.”

The competition was a flurry of cooking fun and exhibition of Nigerian food, particularly jollof rice, as contestants had to cook their favourite dishes. Jollof took centre stage at the competition and Jolly Jollof, a ready to use spice mix with chicken flavour, was the star of the event. Jolly Jollof is a ready to use blend of jollof spice mix with chicken flavour and tomato that gives an authentic taste when added to jollof rice. It also comes in a derica-size 800g.

The new product promises authentic taste which is high on convenience and affordability. Vascorp delivers these food products on safe and secured technology to ensure that each item delivers that ‘just-cooked’ freshness. Winners of the competition include Aisha Mansur of First Grade International School, who was awarded a cash prize of N150,000; Rukayya Awaisu of Maitama Sule College, who came second, was awarded N70,000 while Amina Kabir Muhammed of Kuntau Girls College came third and was awarded N50,000 cash.

RIFAN chairman commended the sponsors of the event for the cash awards and other gifts and appreciated Vascorp Nigeria Ltd. for providing the Jolly Jollof-branded apron and cap kits as well as Jolly Jollof Paste to make the traditional jollof rice.