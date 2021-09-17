From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Association of Concern Citizens of Nigeria Revenue and Economy (ACCNRE), has called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly, to facilitate passage of the National Tax Crime Commission, to tackle tax evasion.

ACCNRE National Coordinator, Orji Phillip, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, added that the country needs independent auditors and investigators to check any form of fraud in the system.

“I am calling on all Nigerians to join my group and I to tell the FGN and our MPs to fast track the passage of the National Inspector General for Tax Crime Commission (NIGTCC), for an effective, efficient and proactive taxation system.

“Reason; the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD of which Nigeria is member demanded that its member countries should have an independent auditors and investigators (external scrutinizer) for check.and balance on taxation in their respective jurisdictions.”

Orji continued: “Our legislators should know that our few enemies are winning some of our people’s loyalty because of the lack and poor economy, which can be mitigated through a well restructured proactive taxation system.

“Our MPs must be told that in the course of out visit to all the six geopolitical zones of the federation, we were able to find out that our people are no longer comfortable on whoever is going to be the next president come 2023 because whenever we tell them to be patient with the FGN, they will simply laugh and say ‘na them them’.

“So, it is high time our MPs should stop the blame game and work as a team to restructure our taxation system because there is no partisan politics when it comes to taxation business.”

He, however, called for a total reform our the country’s tax law, adding that “our outdated method of taxation is no longer obtainable in the world, the risk posed by electronic system delivery has proven that countries no longer have a luxury to operate in isolation.

“So, any country that fails innovate will suffer benefit in taxes like the transfer pricing. What we are demanding is for the National Assembly to fast tack this bill so as to rekindle our people lost confidence in our government.”

