From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A front line group in the South East, the Igbo National Movement (INM) has slammed the federal government’s mode of collection of the Value Added Tax(VAT) describing it as fraudulent and not to the best interest of some indigenous Nigerians.

National Convener of INM, Anthony Okolo who frowned at the federal government’s acts of VAT collection in a statement he released to newsmen in Owerri,the Imo State capital on Friday noted that the recent re -establishment of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of the rights of the State to collect VAT should be an eye opener to other governors.

He said “By successfully putting the case against the Federal Government’s unjust usurpation of the States’ rights to collect Taxes in their area of jurisdiction, Rivers state has led the way in revealing that the Federal Government is involved in one of the greatest acts of fraud and larceny against the indigenous nationals of Nigeria.” Okolo claimed.

Also he added “It can never be viewed as justice to make our muslim brothers partake in the sharing of income from haram acts, which have occurred from activities forbidden in Islam, such as sales of alcohol and interest transactions from commercial lending.

“It cannot also be viewed as justice to deny a State that has spent millions in developing planned neighbourhoods and estates, the full value of their investment, under the guise of remittance of Value Added Tax, to the Federal Government who has neither spent a dime in development of that neighbourhood, nor is committed to returning the value remitted to it, back to the State for re-investment in more infrastructure.

Okolo therefore enjoined other governors in the South East as well as the State houses of assembly to support and imbibe the courage of Wike to do the same in their States affirming that the zone will have greater improvement in infrastructural development.

“I can therefore allow my mind, to play over the opportunities which supporting this stance will bring to our people. By supporting this just stand, we can ensure that much needed capital for infrastructure projects that is needed in Ala-Igbo can be kept within our States.

This will mean that our State Governors will be more able to pay salaries, meet their pension commitments, activate welfare projects and sustain their policies which are geared at creating a better life for our people. It will mean less trips to Abuja to beg for money that is by right already ours.

“It will mean the establishment of hospitals, roads, schools and security installations to ward off the terrorist organisations that threaten our safety and security. These things can be achieved if our Governors follow the path of truth and if our legislators are brave to fight the good fight to secure the future of our children.” Okolo stated.

