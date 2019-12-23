Workers in the chemical sector of the economy has warned the Federal Government that the proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 7.5 percent will further impoverish them. The workers under the National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, (NUCFRLANMPE) at the weekend bluntly rejected the Federal Government’s proposal, adding that they would intensify campaign against the increase.

The National President of the union, Goke Olatunji, said the border closure is already taking its toll on the sector, adding that the increase in VAT will add to the various challenges facing their members.

In addition, he said the increase would erode any benefit the increase in the new national minimum wage would bring to workers and Nigerians.

According to him, the government should widen the tax net and get people to pay taxes, rather than over-taxing those that are already in the net.

He said: “We reject the increase as it will further create more burdens for us. At the moment, many of our members are finding it hard to survive as a result of closure of the borders. Many of our members can not export their goods to the neighbouring companies.