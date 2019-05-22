Unity Bank has faulted the allegation against it by Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property (SPIPRPP) over the ongoing reconciliation of the affected MDA accounts, stating that the report is geared towards misinforming the public and misrepresenting the bank’s position and nil impact resolutions reached during the reconciliation engagements.

In a statement released to newsmen, Unity Bank stated that in the ongoing investigation, it has conducted itself professionally by providing all evidence of customers’ instructions requested by the panel as it relates to all the MDAs, adding that the bank had earlier transferred all MDAs’ balances to their respective TSA accounts in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as far back as in 2016.

It noted that upon approaching the bank in 2018 to conduct investigations on the subject MDAs, Unity Bank, as a responsible corporate citizen, cooperated with the panel accordingly. But out of its own volition, the panel refused to admit further documentary evidence from the bank when it was obvious that the bank has no balances kept in its books for MDAs. Instead, the panel suspended the investigation as apparently it could not fault any of the evidences presented by the bank.