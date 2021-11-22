By Sunday Ani, Lagos

ICT company VATEBRA Limited in partnership with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has rewarded students and schools that performed excellently in the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The reward which was in the form of a merit award took place in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday, November 18. It is part of a range of corporate social responsibility projects of the firm aimed at giving back to the public, particularly in the academic sector.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The awards were presented to the winners at the formal opening ceremony of the 59th annual meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC) held at the Daylan Event Center Ibadan.

According to the head of educational bodies at VATEBRA Limited, Oluwole Aduloju, the awards were for the best public secondary school in sciences –Chemistry, Biology and Physics in Nigeria; the overall best public secondary school in all subjects in Nigeria; the overall best female candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects in Nigeria and the best overall male candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects in Nigeria.

Community Secondary School, Abajah, Owerri, Imo State emerged as the overall best public secondary school in all subjects in Nigeria, with a cash prize of N2.5 million, while the award for the best public secondary school in sciences went to Ayebode High School, Ayebode, Ekiti State with a cash prize of N1.5 million.

However, Okorie Divine Favour Nkechinyere of the Federal College of Education Technical Secondary School, Akoka, Lagos State emerged as the best overall female candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects. She was presented with the prize money of N500, 000, while Adeosun Idris Ayotunde of Air Force Comprehensive School, Iyana Offa, Oyo State won the best overall male candidate in public secondary school in all subjects, also carting away N500, 000 prize money.

Speaking on the awards, Aduloju said one major criterion to be met by winners of the WAEC/VATEBRA merit award was to be outstanding and without blemish as both principles transcend from one of the VATEBRA’s core values of excellence.

In his remarks, the Head of WAEC’s National Office, Mr Patrick Areghan, gave a brief background of the awards and the milestones achieved by the foremost examinations body in recent years. Dignitaries that graced the event included the Commissioner for Basic Education in Oyo State, Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem and other delegates from the Oyo State Government.

VATEBRA Limited had been partnering with WAEC for the award since 2019. Past winners include Okpuje Secondary School, Owan West, Edo State, Airforce Comprehensive School, Iyana Offa, Oyo State, Ugbala Uchenna Ezekiel of Command Day Secondary School, Enugu and Amah Nmesoma Faith of Girls Secondary School Akwakuma, Imo State, respectively.

The information and communication technology company was established in 2003 as Fleet Technologies Limited but rebranded in 2016 as VATEBRA Limited. It was established to bridge the gap in the provision of competent and dependable software solutions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .