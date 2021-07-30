The season 5 edition of the V Shitsuke Flag Football league championship came to a climax recently with the Titans defending their title.

As defending champions, Titans,lived up to their billing,defeating Lagos Rebels 61 to 41 in a spectacular final after nine consecutive Sundays of nine teams going head-to-head.

Title sponsor of the game, VBank, Nigeria’s digital banking platform and banking app of the year 2020, has supported the V Shistsuke Flag Football league.

Efeturi Doghudje, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, VFD Group said, “VFD as a corporate establishment believes in promoting social cohesion in our local environments and that is why sponsoring sporting activities will remain an attraction for us.

In addition to keeping people fit, team sports like flag football encourage more people to bond either by watching and cheering their favourite teams or by playing in the games”

