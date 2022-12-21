By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Vice Chancellor of Mountaintop University,(MTU), Makogi Ogun State, Prof Elijah Ayolabi has urged Nigerian government to commit more funds in the area of research in order to proffer solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the nation.

Prof Ayolabi gave the advice during a Press Briefing heralding the institution’s 4th convocation ceremony.

He said government need to look up to the ivory tower for answers embedded in careful researches for the resolutions of societal ills and challenges.

He stated that Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, would deliver the fourth convocation lecture of the Mountain Top University, Ogun State on Thursday December 22, 2022.

The VC explained that the school would graduate 259 graduands, with the convocation lecture theme titled, ‘The youths as catalysts in building Nigeria’s future.’

He expressed excitement that the seven-year-old faith-based private institution would also be graduating five pioneer postgraduate students.

“Reeling out activities lined up for the ceremony, he said “Tuesday, 20th December 2022 is the Alumni Open Day, on Wednesday, 21st December 2022, there will be a Football Match at 11.00 am, to be followed by the Vice-Chancellor’s Cocktail for graduating students in the evening.

“I am glad to announce to us that we shall be graduating a total number of 259 graduands at the undergraduate level. 31 are in First Class (Honours) category: The College of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences have eleven 11 while the College of Basic and Applied Sciences has 20. For the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, we have a total of 125 while Second Class (Honours) Lower Division has 93. 10 graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category.

He added that the first set of postgraduates would also be graduating at the convocation. A total of five pioneer postgraduate students will be admitted into various higher degrees in their respective Colleges as follows: Three M.Sc. Microbiology, one M.Sc. Biochemistry and one M.Sc. Finance.

He added that MTUs Centre for Genomics and Biomedicine research had commenced full operation with a grant of $256,000.00, from the African Academy of Science .