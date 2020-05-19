Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The management of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), has denied that the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Edward Olanipekun, was involved in a ghastly auto accident as earlier insinuated on Monday.

On Monday evening, pictures of the rumoured accident involving the VC’s vehicle along Ado-Iworoko road were awash on social media.

A statement to reporters in Ado-Ekiti on Monday night, by the Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, said:

‘The University’s VC was not involved in any accident contrary to insinuations in some quarters.’

Olofinmuagun, however, revealed that some individuals in the back up vehicle of the VC were involved in the accident.

‘As a matter of fact, it was his back up vehicle that was involved after the Vice Chancellor had already passed by the scene.’

He explained further that the victims are currently receiving treatment and in stable conditions.

‘Those involved in the accident are already receiving treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and they are in stable conditions.’