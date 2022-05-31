From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The provost, Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe (NOCEN), Anambra State, Dr. Ifeyinwa Osegbo, and the vice chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, have warned new students of the college to shun cultism, sexual misbehaviour, indecent dressing, examination malpractices, thuggery, fraudulent acts and other nefarious activities that could mar their bright future.

The duo gave the warning during the 41st matriculation of the college for National Certificate of Education (NCE) and degree-affiliated programmes of NOCEN, stressing that the world has been infested with so many social vices.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The college is affiliated to UNN and offers B.Ed in various disciplines in the institution.

Osegbo administered the matriculation oath on the NCE students, while UNN vice chancellor, represented by the dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Joshua Umeifekwem, administered the matriculation oath on degree students, numbering over 500.

The provost and VC urged the students to take their academic activities seriously and come out with flying colours. They urged them to avoid all activities capable of ruining their lives and their academic pursuits.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“The college does not accept or permit the activities of any antisocial groups operating on the campus. In particular, membership of cult groups is prohibited and offenders will be summarily dealt with according to the law. If you are already one, you need counselling and help for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“You are urged not to succumb to any threat to join any antisocial group but rather inform our swift and gallant security department of such threat for timely intervention. You are, therefore, encouraged to participate in students’ union activities responsibly without causing interruption of the academic calendar so that you will graduate when due alongside your peers elsewhere.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“You are, therefore, expected to exhibit discipline and decorum here in school and outside. You are expected to make the college proud with high moral standards, which the college is known for and will expose you to. Be warned that the college will not award degree or certify any one found wanting in discipline or one who is engaged in anarchy, hullabaloo or any sought of moral decadence and social vices,” Osegbo said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In his remarks, the UNN VC said: “In addition to working hard to earn good grades, you have to abide by the rules, regulations and laws of the university and the wider society. Some of these rules and regulations are contained in the student handbook, which you should all have.

“However, the violation of these rules could result in suspension or outright expulsion from the university. Some of the regulation, which you must be mindful of, include the regulations on secret cult activities, cybercrime, use and abuse of drugs, examination malpractice etc.

“As a warning, the UNN and of course all our affiliate institutions have a policy of zero tolerance on cultism. Therefore, any student caught indulging in secret cult activities would be handed over to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution and subsequent expulsion. It is also important that you are advised in your own interest, to desist from other forms of crime especially the trending one among students which is Internet fraud known as cybercrime or “Yahoo Yahoo”.

“There is also no place for examination malpractice at the UNN and all its affiliates. The regulation of the university specifies a number or stringent punishments to students who embark on any form of examination malpractice.

“Also, all forms of violence, violent conducts, indulgence in drug use, unlawful protests and all forms of misconducts are not condoned on all our campuses. Do not join others in taking laws into your hands rather, embrace formal and all available mechanisms in resolving issues no matter how serious you consider those issues to be.

Also, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chimaude commended NOCEN for churning out qualified teachers over the years and urged the institution not to relent in its standard of education.

“I want the new students to be resilience, to be trustworthy, to be moralistic, to be ethical and above all to know that they are going to be teachers and teachers are people worthy of emulation”.

Some of the matriculants promised to abide by the oath and to be of good behaviour and good students through out their stay in the college.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .