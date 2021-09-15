By Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday recommended three professors to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to pick one as the next Vice-Chancellor of the 38th years old institution.

Less than 24 hours after the interview, Daily Sun gathered that the Sir David Sunmoni-led governing council forwarded the names of the three professors to Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to LASU.

The three professors in order of merit are Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Professor of Physiology, Lagos State University College of Medicine and former deputy vice chancellor, Prof. Omotayo Awofolu, Nambia University of Science and Technology (former LASU staff in Chemistry Department) and Prof. Senapon Bakre, Professor of Food and Industrial Microbiology and former deputy vice chancellor in LASU.

Prof. Ibikunle Tijani, a Professor of History and current deputy vice chancellor, Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, placed fourth and was not among applicants recommended to the governor.

The new and 9th vice chancellor of LASU will resume office in first week of October for a single five years tenure.

The Joint Committee of Council and Senate for the Appointment of substantive VC on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 interviewed the four professors for the vacant job.

Only six professors applied for the vacant VC position, three are from LASU and three outsiders. The Joint Committee of Council and Senate for the Appointment of substantive VC shortlisted four for interview.

The two applicants that were not shortlisted joint council and Senate committee are Prof Akinyemi Kabiru, Professor of Microbiology,former Dean, Students Affairs and also former ASUU-LASU chairman and Prof. Yinka Belewu, a Professor of Animal Science, University of Ilorin. Both did not meet the ten years professorial requirement stated in the advert.

