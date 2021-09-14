By Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have shortlisted four professors for the vacant vice chancellor position.

The Education Report gathered that at the close of submission of application letters, six professors applied for the plum job. The interview is scheduled for today (Tuesday).

The Joint Committee of Council and Senate for the Appointment of the substantive VC shortlisted four professors. Among the four professors shortlisted, two are from LASU, one from outside the country and the last applicant is a current Deputy Vice Chancellor.

The four professors shortlisted by the Sir David Sunmoni-led governing council are Prof Omotayo Awofolu, Namibia University of Science and Technology (a former staff of Chemistry Department LASU), Prof Senapon Bakre, Professor of Food and Industrial Microbiology (Faculty of Science) and former deputy vice chancellor of (LASU), Prof Ibikunle Tijani, Professor of History and DVC Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State and Prof Ibiyemi-Olatunji Bello, Professor of Physiology (Lagos State University College of Medicine) and former LASU deputy vice chancellor.

Interestingly, professors without PhD such as Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, both from Lagos State University College of Medicine and Prof. Mohammed Ibrahim, former vice chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State did not apply for the position.

Two applicants that were not shortlisted by the joint selection committee for the appointment of a new VC are Prof. Kabiru Akinyemi – Professor of Microbiology (Faculty of Science, LASU) and former Dean, Students Affairs, who was shortlisted twice in the aborted exercises and Prof Yinka Belewu, Animal Science, University of Ilorin.

The Education Report learnt that the Joint Committee of Council and Senate for the Appointment of a new VC did not shortlist the two professors because both failed to meet the ten years of professorship stated in the advert.

It was gathered that the interview for the vacant VC position will hold on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and the new VC is expected to resume office in first week of October 2021.

Recalled that the sacked governing council under Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, recommended the three professors without PhD to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to pick one as the 9th VC of LASU.

Last week, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared that he has no anointed candidate for the vacant position.

Sanwo-Olu explained that due process would be followed in the appointment of a substantive VC and that he won’t interfere in the process.

The governor had twice intervened in the selection exercise, cancelled the process and also sacked the governing council for not following the laid down rules and guidelines on appointment of a new VC.

