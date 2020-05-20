Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

National Universities Commission (NUC), which has the statutory mandate to accredit academic programmes in all Nigerian Universities, has given full accreditation to all the academic programmes being run by the Faculty of Law, Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Science of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The programmes being run by other faculties as well as all programmes at the Postgraduate level were also fully accredited.

Commenting on the results, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, lauded the patriotic zeal of the Professor Abubakar Rasheed-led NUC, for giving their best in ensuring that all academic programmes being run by the Nigerian universities were of international standards and their products equipped with the required intellectual arsenal to compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

A release on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the Vice-Chancellor also appreciated the institutional spirit of the university’s members of the council led by Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, the Senate, Departmental, Faculty and National Alumni Associations whose commitment assisted in much greater measure, in putting all the necessary facilities in place which eventually culminated in the accreditation of all the courses particularly the programmes with initial outright denial or partial accreditation.

He added that with the latest accreditation of 42 undergraduate programmes, all the 107 programmes in the university had become accredited.

Professor Ogunbodede, therefore, pledged that his administration would put in more efforts in ensuring the sustenance of the high moral, academic and cultural standards which the University is noted for.

He called on all stakeholders in the education sector to do all within their power and means to assist the university in putting in place more structure and infrastructure that would make “us fully realise and bring into fruition the dreams of the founding fathers of the university.”