Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on Friday called for the support of stakeholders to achieve the vision of making the university the best in West Africa.

She solicited for the cooperation when members of the executive Committee of the Lagos State University Masters in Business Administration (LASUMBA) Heritage paid her a courtesy visit in her office.

The delegation was led by the Coordinator, MBA Programme, Prof. R.O Akewushola.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, while engaging the team, appreciated the members for the visit and praised their decision to complement the efforts of the management by upgrading some classes in the MBA building to smart classrooms and procuring some facilities for the use of the programme.

“All hands must be on deck for the LASU project; we plan to make LASU the best in West Africa by year 2026 and that requires action.

“All stakeholders must be involved- staff, students, alumni and parents. We all must catch the vision and run with it”, she said.

She highlighted internationalisation, digitalisation and linkages as areas that the administration is pursuing as part of the grand plan to achieve the vision.

President of the Body, Mr. Adekunle Jaiyesimi, in his remarks, congratulated the VC for hitting the ground running since her appointment.

He assured that the body would continue to work with the administration for the development of the university.