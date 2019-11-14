Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Vice Chancellor of McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, in Ogun State, Adeniyi Agunbiade, has appealed to the Federal Government to include private universities in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention grant.

Agunbiade made the appeal at a briefing on the forthcoming convocation ceremony of the institution.

He said the university would graduate 92 students out of which 15, bagged first class, 38 obtained second class upper division, 31, got second class lower division and eight, third class.

The vice chancellor said government need to emulate the National Universities Commission (NUC), which accredits tertiary institutions, be it private or public, without discrimination.

“If both private and public institutions are given the same criteria during accreditation, why can’t government amend TETfund law to accommodate private institutions for educational growth,” he said.

Agunbiade added that bulk of the money used for TETfund intervention comes from the private sector and wondered why private institutions cannot benefit from it.

He said it was regrettable that private universities were excluded from the intervention grant.

“The private institutions’ founders equally want their schools to benefit from the intervention fund, mainly for research,” he said.

Agunbiade said denying private universities TETfund grant to finance their academic programmes, including resea