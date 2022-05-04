The new Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Alloysius Okolie, has tasked lecturers on authoring well researched books meant to provide solutions to societal ills.

Okolie gave the task while making a presenter’s remark at the presentation and unveiling of two books – “Nigeria and International Humanitarian Law” and “Modern Nigeria Family Law” on Tuesday in Enugu.

The book “Nigeria and International Humanitarian Law” was authored by Prof. Agu Gab Agu, while the book “Modern Nigeria Family Law” was co-authored by Prof. Agu Gab Agu and Prof. Adakole Odike.

The vice chancellor said that his administration would promote academic and intellectual excellence, while making academia and students of the institution stand out in all intellectual endeavours by deliberate support from the university.

“I must commend the authors for giving us two modern books in the aspect of international humanitarian law and family law that seek to broaden the academic and intellectual horizon of learning in these directions.

“ESUT under my watch will promote intellectual excellence.

“Lecturers and students authoring well-thought out and well-researched books that will stand out and scale through peer review of other similar books in the same disciple or endeavour of life will receive support.

“With the two books, it is clear that the institution has intellectually sound human resources to bring out the best for the world if we sufficiently task our brains and support quality academic endeavours,” he said.

Reviewing the book – “Nigeria and International Humanitarian Law, Justice Cyprian Ajah of Enugu State High Court said that the eight-chapter-and-281-page book rightly defined lots of concepts under international humanitarian law and how they are applicable in modern terms.

Ajah noted that the book clearly explained why international humanitarian laws were applicable even in war situations as “even wars have acceptable international rules of engagement and obeys some levels of humanity”.

“I, therefore, recommend it for all to read, especially as the world is turning to a global village with issues happening in very far away countries having some level of impact on us,” he said.

In the same vein, reviewing the book – “Modern Nigeria Family Law”; Prof. Carol Arinze-Umobi, said that the eight-chapter book is a well-thought out and well-researched book that proffered contemporary solutions to family issues.

Arinze-Umobi, who is the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said that the book clearly stated the rights of women in marriage and how marriage would be a union of two like-minds.

According to her, nobody should regard a woman as property any more as she has some level of rights in her marriage.

She said that the book was a must read for all, especially law scholars, spouses, mediators and even young adults to understand that culture is dynamic and changing to make the family union an enjoyable one for all.

The Chairman of the event, Dr Lawrence Anih, Director of Diamond College of Education, Abuja, appealed to all to have the two books as both books would enrich one’s knowledge in life.

“The books are relevant to everybody and a must read for all for us to be better informed,” Anih said.

Speaking, one of the authors, Prof. Agu said that the books were products of many years of sound academic research, reflections and brain-storming, as well as practical experience spanning decades.

He said: “The books have succeeded in bringing fresh and contemporary ideas to bear in their various fields, as well as providing practical solutions to some contemporary issues as well”.

The book presentation was attended by hundreds of academic luminaries and captains of industry. (NAN)