From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) has called on engineers in the country to find solutions to unstable electricity supply in the country.

Igwe made the calls in Nsukka on Friday during the 19th Herbert Macaulay Memorial Lecture (HMML) organised be the Faculty of Engineering UNN, titled; “The Path to Stable Electricity in Nigeria: An Engineering Challenge.”

He said stable electricity supply played vital role in the development and industrialisation of any country.

According to him, “Engineers in the country should rise up to find solutions preventing the country from achieving stable electricity supply that would boost the economy and create more employment opportunities.

“Collapse of the national grid is no longer a new thing in the country, hence the theme of this lecture is apt giving the present situation in country where epileptic power supply is the order of the day.

“I am optimistic that this gathering that brings engineers together from different walks of life will proffer solutions to epileptic power supply that has affected the economy of the country,” he said.

The VC who was represented by UNN’s Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, Prof Johnson Urama

extolled the shining qualities and numerous contributions of Macaulay to engineering profession in particular and the country in general.

Mr. James Agada, an Engineer and Managing Director, Ixzora Laboratories, an oil servicing company who delivered the Keynote Address said that the problems of stable electricity in Nigeria has to do with technical, political and economic challenges.

“Technical, political and economic are among the challenges militating against stable electricity in Nigeria.

“However, these challenges represent an opportunity for Nigerian engineers to device solutions that are affordable enough to allow individuals and corporate bodies to generate the power they need.

“It is also an opportunity for policy makers to create an environment and structure where such private generation can be fed back to the public grid,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, Mr Eric Okeke, Managing Director Azura Power WA Limited, a power generating company, who is also alumni of the Faculty said Nigerians taught that privatization of PHCN in November 2003 would had solved the problems of unstable power supply.

Okeke identified inadequate generation, transmission and distribution remain obstacles for Nigerians to enjoy stable electricity supply in their homes and offices.

“In November 2003, when Federal Government privatised Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Nigerians taught the problem is over but many have being proved wrong.

“For a country like Nigeria that has population of over 150 million less than 3000 Megga wats of electricity generation is inadequate for the country.

“To achieve stable electricity supply which government knows the country need no fewer than 20000 megga wats,” he said.

He however said poor private investments in power sector had been attributed to fear of investors to recoup money invested as electricity consumers were accused of being reluctant to pay for service tendered.

In his opening remark, Mr. Obioha Fubara, an engineer and Group Managing Director, Hobark International Limited urged the audience to strive to become greater than Macaulay by not only been the best in engineering, but to venture into politics as he also did to drive the control of resources of the country to enable us meet the millennium development goals.

“Engineers have to lead from the front and show the nation that their profession is the one that drives national development in all facets by direct approach.

“There is a lot of infrastructural gap in the country, so let us be propelled by the positive momentum of progress made by Macaulay and continue to push onward until we reach our final goal,” he said.

Prof Emeka Obe, Dean, Faculty of Engineering in a remark said that electricity remain the key driver of every modern economy.

According to him, “electricity is the base of infrastructure on which nearly every other infrastructure emanates from.

“Every Industrial process requires electricity at nearly all levels of production right from minimum of the raw materials through processing down to even consumption.

“The HMML provides us with the avenue to interact with distinguished professionals who have the love for our faculty and indeed our university at heart,” he said.

The Dean, however appealed for help to enable the faculty to have a 1000 capacity lecture theater, new and separate building for seven departments, among others.

Saturday Sun gathered that the 19th HMML came barely one week the 18th edition took place, this the organiser said was to make up for the lost year during covid-19 pandemic.