From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Vice Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, Prof Maxwell Onyemachi Ogbulu has urged students of the institution to return to campus without further delay to resume academic activities.

This directive is despite the current strike embarked upon by various unions in the universities, super-headed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In giving the directive, Prof Ogbulu disclosed that the local chapter of the University-based Unions called their strike off last week.

The VC had during an interactive session with the Students Union Government (SUG), Students Representative Council, Faculty and Departmental Presidents, Hostel Governors and the Management of the institution, on Wednesday, stated that security had been beefed up in and around the University environment.

He said this was done to ward off kidnapping and banditry activities.

He commended the governor of the State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu for his numerous support to the institution towards the fight against insecurity in the area.

The VC advised the students and staff as well to be security conscious while on campus.