From, Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) has warned newly admitted students of the institution to shun cultism, cyber crime, exams malpractices and other social vices or face expulsion.

Igwe gave the warning in Nsukka on Saturday during the 47th matriculation ceremony of the University were 9,500 students were matriculated for 2020/2021 academic session.

He said the university had zero tolerance to cultism, examination malpractice, sexual harassment and other social vices and would not hesitate to expel any student found guilty of the above offences.

“If found guilty of any of the above vices the university will not hesitate to expel as UNN has zero tolerance to crime.

“Not only will you be expelled but you will be handed over to police for prosecution,” he said

The VC reminded the new students that their mission in the institution was to study hard so as to make good result on graduation and make the parents and guidance proud.

“The reason why you parents and guidance sent you to the university is to study hard and make good result on graduation other things you do is secondary.

“To be found worthy both in learning and character on graduation you must study hard, obey the university rules and regulations so that you will be useful to yourself and the society at the end of the day,” he said.

Igwe also congratulated the new students and their guidance for choosing and qualified to be admitted in UNN promising them that the university continue to make their stay in the university what-while.

“Is my wish that you will make good use of opportunities both providence and the university have provided for you.

“The mission of UNN is to seek truth, preach the truth, to preserve the truth as well as to restore the dignity of man,” he said.

Speaking Prof Kenneth Ofokansi, the Dean of Phamarceutical Faculty while admonishing the new students urged the students to behave themselves and pay special attention to their studies as the faculty was hold in high esteem by UNN and entire country.

“This is a very important phase in your life, therefore your dream has started and u have to work hard to ensure that you fullfil your dreams by paying adequate attention to your studies and avoid anything that will distract throughout your stay in this station,” he said.

Some of the matriculating students in an interview with Sunday Sun expressed their happiness for getting admission into UNN promising that they will make their parents and guardians happy by graduating with a good results.

