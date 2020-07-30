Ayo Alonge, [email protected]

In collaboration with technical partner, AWS Activate, AfriLabs and ABAN, VC4A has announced it would be hosting the exclusive ‘Venture Showcase – Seed’, as part of a virtual gathering of Africa-focused early-stage investors.

VC4A has launched a call for African startups looking to raise between $150,000 and $1 million. Via this campaign, VC4A will select 10 innovative early-stage startups to showcase their business to the world. A requirement is that the startups are based in Africa, tech-enabled solution is already in the market, ability to show some traction and have expansion plans.

Since 2017, VC4A has showcased growth-stage startups as part of the annual Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, resulting in a number of Series A deals, totaling over $100million. Building on this success, the ‘VC4A Venture Showcase – Seed’ track positions deal ready companies as a central component VC4A offers to its Africa-focused network of over 150 early-stage investment firms built up over the years. This is an exclusive opportunity for selected entrepreneurs to introduce their companies at once to everyone who’s anyone in Africa’s early-stage investment space.

In a statement on its website, its Founder/Director, Ben White, says: “Based on investor demand, we have added a Seed track to the Venture Showcase – now in its fourth year. This exciting addition opens the door to up and coming companies looking to connect with leading investors, active across the continent. The Seed track targets ventures with highly scalable business models demonstrating strong traction. We put a spotlight on the innovation coming up across the continent with the aim to capitalise the next generation of great African startups.

“Through VC4A’s partnership with AWS, we offer startups direct access to unparalleled expertise and a global infrastructure for growing and scaling business. The companies in the ‘VC4A Venture Showcase – Seed’ track are well positioned for growth and stand to benefit from our growing networks of partners and capital.”

The 10 selected startups will get to participate in the VC4A Venture Showcase deal room, including over 150 early-stage investment firms. The startups will also join the Showcase alumni network and gain exclusive access to fundraising opportunities.