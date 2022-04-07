The management of Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel (VCP), formerly known formerly Swiss International Hotel, Lagos, recently hosted friends, guests, media and organisations to a cocktail dinner at Inspiration Pool Bar, Victoria Island.

During the event, a live band dished out popular music to the delight of guests.

Brian Efa, manager of VCP, in his welcome address, said the essence of the quarterly event was to say thank you to customers, guests, both corporate and individual, and also an opportunity to show prospects what VCP has in terms of hospitality.

“This is the first of its kind and we are excited at the turnout today. We will continue to do this every quarter just to say thank you for the businesses that they have brought. Also it is to brief our guests the development that has happened in our hotel, the new improvement to the facility and the name change.

The manager recalled, “ We joined the Swiss International Brand with a lot of expectations but, unfortunately, they were not met. We discovered that we will do better, which will be more profitable, if we do it as an independent hotel. That is why we came back sooner than expected to where we were.”

He stated that VCP has improved on manpower and personnel, which has made it fortified to deliver better service to guests.

“ Unfortunately, the economy is devastating on a lot of businesses in the country though its not only on hospitality business alone. As a result of that, people are not ready to pay competitive rates, everybody is beating down costs because and post COVID-19 has reduced banquet events, functions because now people do online meetings, virtual trainings and workshops, so, as a result of that there is a reduction on banquet activities.

He added there is need for a bailout for the hospitality business. Businesses are suffering and people that should patronize you are cutting down on costs but we can’t cut down on our revenue because we need to improve revenue by increasing our rates.

