From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The General Assembly of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) frowned at rising cases of “under the table” admission being recorded in several universities in Nigeria.

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in 2016, raised similar alarm, and warned universities against such illegal admission.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He disclosed that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has approved the regularization of illegal admission cases submitted to JAMB and foreclosed further opportunities.

The Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities at its 80th General Assembly meeting held at its Secretariat, in Abuja, under the Chairmanship of Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo, resolved to meet with JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on the matter and see how this can resolve the matter and prevent future occurrence.

At the meeting, the Vice-Chancellors registered their displeasure with the way their colleagues are being summoned by various Committees of the National Assembly, describing it improper, distraction and unacceptable to them.

The General Assembly meeting, thus, suggested that a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly was necessary to find a better process of engagement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, the CVCNU Secretary-General, Dr. Yakubu Ochefu, in a communique released at the end of the meeting, appreciated the efforts of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors in raising the matter of manpower shortage in different areas of universities due to embargo on employment placed by Federal Government.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He suggested a constant follow up to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari grants the request to lift the embargo on employment in universities to fill in the manpower shortages.

On the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, the Vice Chancellors regretted the fact that the nation’s public Universities are witnessing another round of strike action resulting from a trade dispute with ASUU.

They stressed the need for the Federal Government to be proactive, and dialogue with the leadership of the University based Unions to ensure an amicable resolution of the crisis.

They said: “We are aware that at the heart of the dispute is the public universities’ funding, which members noted was grossly inadequate by the Government at the Federal and State Levels. Public universities might not absorb the consequences of another prolonged strike by the Union if the outstanding issues are not quickly resolved.”

The CVCNU, however, appreciated 13 serving female Vice-Chancellors, noting that aside from the tough job of managing a university, female VCs also have to contend with cultural and chauvinistic impulses that add another layer of difficulty to their jobs. “There was, therefore, a need for more support to them.”