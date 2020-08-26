VDT Communications, a broadband service provider, has broken new grounds to achieve 100 per cent service uptime delivery to customers who cannot afford any downtime in their Internet service provision.

This VDT does by multiple redundant trunk deployment for such customers. Apart from ensuring 100 per cent service uptime, the technology firm also offers several other benefits to the customers such as increased speed , increased operational flexibility with the multiple redundant trunks and reduced latency as a result of lower congestion if the primary trunk fails. The technology reinforces a high level of service reliability and quality. It also saves the customers enormous cost and time by eliminating the need for multiple broadband vendors.

Marketing Communications Manager at VDT, Mr. David Ese, said with the introduction of the 100 per cent service uptime technology, several customers were already taking advantage of the service to eliminate the cost of having multiple vendors, yet ensure smooth running of their businesses without the hindrances due to downtimes, unreliable or slow or networks.

According to Ese, “VDT Communications Limited, an ISO 9001:2015 and the 1st ISO 20000:2011 internationally certified Telecom Company in Nigeria for excellent IT service management is passionate about consistently offering the highest possible quality of service to her customers.