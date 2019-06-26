VDT Communications is set to launch its retail data network 4G LTE advanced service with the theme “Live the life,” which the organisation is leveraging to drive home the unique lifestyle-changing attributes and benefits of its service.

VDT is known for the provision of premium quality services to enterprise customers. The retail broadband service space would witness the same premium quality service for homes and individual subscribers in Nigeria.

Abiodun Omoniyi, managing director, VDT Communications, explained that the opportunity to actualise the company’s dream came with the successful acquisition of a broad channel 2.3GHz spectrum from the Federal Government through Bitflux Communications Limited, a consortium in which VDT is the principal partner. VDT LTE is leveraging on the Bitflux network it painstakingly and deliberately built from the scratch to provide premium quality 4G broadband experience in the country.

Despite the existence of other players in the market, the decision to launch VDT 4G LTE service is owing to the gaps existing in the market due to poor quality networks, customer service and support service inherent in the market. VDT 4G LTE Advanced has come to fill these yawning gaps with superior network quality, top-notch network performance and proactive customer and support services.

The firm said: “Our ultimate goal is to offer members of the public an exceptional broadband experience every time they use our network. Thus, enhancing all aspects of their lives qualitatively and quantitatively; helping them to achieve more and truly live the life they are meant to.

“Our products range include home CPE and mobile mifi devices at highly attractive rates. These we offer with free 3068 of data. We also offer the most attractive free night browsing [8pm to 7am] plan available in the industry. Furthermore, we still offer a free power bank [depending on the home CPE purchased]. Our data plans also come in highly affordable rates; as low as N3,500 and unlimited internet data plan at low prices. See the flyer attached for details.

“Our official service launch is scheduled to take place early next month in Lagos. With the huge acceptance and patronage we received during the pre-launch test period with about 80% network coverage of Lagos State, VDT LTE would expand strategically to cover the entire Lagos State, and other leading cities in the key economic zones of Nigeria and the rest of the country in phases.

“VDT LTE also leverages on the huge capacity, world-class quality standard and customer centric disposition of the VDT service organisation. VDT Communications Limited is an lSO 9001:2015 and the lst ISO 20000:2011 internationally certified Telecom Company in West and Central Africa for excellent IT service management and winner of several awards.”