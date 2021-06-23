VDT Communications, a technology firm, has tasked the Federal Government to prioritise promotion of local businesses to boost the economy.

Group managing director of the company, Mr. Biodun Omoniyi, who made the call on the sidelines of activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the company in Lagos, explained that, to achieve this goal, policymakers must bring intentional policies to promote local businesses in Nigeria.

He said, “The government must not only promote local businesses, but also must be intentional at protecting them.”

Citing an instance, the VDT boss said MTN, owned by South Africa, did not just rise to become the largest operator in the country without government’s support.

Speaking on challenges local businesses face in the country, he said harsh regulations, multiple taxation and a lot of other factors conspired to drown most local businesses.

Omoniyi charged government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive adding that, if this is achieved, it will better the country’s economy.

On the journey so far, Omoniyi said the service provided by the firm was nationwide with 143 points of presence and counting across every state and Abuja.

“With this spread, we are closer to our customers. This has helped us to offer prompt and high-quality service support to delight our customers nationwide.

“VDT Communications operates one of the most advanced telecoms networks in the country. Our network infrastructure design is structured towards providing a broad range of end-to-end efficient and reliable IP-based (data and voice communications) services while building a long-term, trusted partnership with our various customers.,’’ he said.