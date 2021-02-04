the Nigerian music industry is set to witness an exciting moment, as rap artiste, Vector The Viper concludes arrangements to release a new album, T.E.S.L.I.M featuring his arch rival, MI in a track titled, Crown of Clay.

According to Vector, the album will feature other notable artistes aside MI whose real name is Jude Abaga. In recent times, there has been no love lost between both rappers.

They had been at each other’s throat, dissing, beefing and calling one another names in their songs – all to the delight of their numerous fans.

In October 2019, MI dropped a beef song, The Viper, aimed at Vector whose nickname is Vector The Viper. Not long after, Vector responded with a track, Judas The Rat, a reference to Jude Abaga aka MI.

However, both rappers have finally decided to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance. The result is their collaborative effort, Crown of Clay, which features on Vector’s forthcoming album, T.E.S.L.I.M. And to cap it all, both musicians are not ruling out a joint concert to promote the track.

Fielding questions at a press briefing in Lagos recently, Vector said the concept of the album title, T.E.S.L.I.M, came to him while staring at his father’s casket at a funeral home. “I had just released the Lafiaji album and when we were gearing up to make the album, my father died. That energy just sank the idea. We were at the funeral home when a friend of mine whispered to another friend that he should observe my looks, as I was in deep thoughts.

“I was staring at my dad’s casket when it dawned on me, ‘Teslim, you are gone but your energy still remains’. I took the letters to his name and it made the acronym – T.E.S.L.I.M, which stands for The Energy Still Lives In Me,” the rapper explained.

To be released on Vector’s own GRAP Music label, the new album, T.E.S.L.I.M would serve as an inspiration to Nigerian youths. “There is a lot of negativity in our society, most especially, among the younger generation. I felt it would be nice to have an album that will inspire the youth. It would be nice for us to think forward and beyond making money. We should preach messages that will inspire hope, togetherness and unity,” Vector said.

Meanwhile, the first single from the T.E.S.L.I.M album titled, Early Momo, which features Goodgirl LA will drop on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Crown of Clay, a peace track parading MI, will follow up in March, to celebrate the Black History month.