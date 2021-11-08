By Job Osazuwa, Lagos

Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lekki, Lagos, has reacted to the reason that led to the sealing of the facility by the recent Health Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA).

As gathered, on October 29, HEFAMAA sealed the facility due to the fact that three (3) of the expatriate medical personnel there were unable to produce their certificate of registration with the Medical and Dental Council (MDCN).

In a statement signed by the head of operations, Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Dr Tosan Omaghomi, pointed out that the hospital has over 17 doctors all of whom were duly qualified and licensed to practise in Nigeria.

He assured every Nigerian of the hospital’s commitment to improve service delivery and health care to all its patients, adding that the management would not compromise on its values or engage in, consent to or participate in any scheme that compromises the health and safety of patients regardless of the limitations and circumstance.

‘The expatriate personnel themselves are all highly qualified with over 20 to 30 years of experience internationally and all their documents had been endorsed by the Medical authorities in India/elsewhere. Their applications to the MDCN had been submitted before now and, all requirements complied with and were also vetted and endorsed by the government of India through the Indian High Commission Nigeria.

‘Unfortunately, due to reasons beyond our control, there was some delay in the issuance and procurement of their licenses by the MDCN. Since our closure, however, we have worked closely with the MDCN and are pleased to report that, with their help and support, as well as that of the Indian High Commission, we have successfully completed the registration of these three expatriate medical personnel and their practising licenses have now been issued.

‘Vedic Lifecare Hospital is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics and would never jeopardise the health and well being of any of our patients by engaging unqualified personnel. We have a strong relationship with the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health and have worked very closely with them in the past, most recently being during the COVID 19 pandemic where we served as one of the Government certified isolation and treatment centres.

‘We have learnt the lessons which the recent developments have offered and have received the admonition of the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA in good faith. We apologise to the public.

‘As the expatriate personnel concerned have now received their licenses from the MDCN, we are working with HEFAMAA to ensure that our premises is reopened as quickly as possible.’

He thanked the commissioner for Health, Lagos, officers of the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health for the tremendous support they have provided the hospital during this period.

He said that the hospital was also grateful to the Indian High Commission to Nigeria, even as he conveyed its gratitude to the patients for their continued confidence in the quality of the service rendered by the hospital.

‘We are confident that our hospital will be reopened soon, and we will update the public on the developments in that regard,’ he assured.

