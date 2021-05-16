“This is in fulfillment of the VEGAHs vision that all men must reap from the wealth of the land and its management. At VEGAHs we run many schemes designed to ensure that tenants, workers, self-em- ployed become home owners.

“This category of Nigeri- ans are encouraged to save little sums of money monthly. In a couple of years an indi- vidual could make a deposit for the purchase of land or is en- couraged to buy it completely. Often salary earners are en- couraged to join the VEGAHs cooperative that enables good savings and guarantees loans to start or complete a building,” Amadi explained. The visit saw the appoint- ment of Nigeria’s tallest man, Mr. Hafiz Agoro, as the VEG- AHs Brand Ambassador. Amadi said that the choice of Mr Agoro was based on his imposing stature, personality and reputation. He said that at 7 feet 4 inch- es, Agoro would represent the brand positively under many conditions while making an impact in marketing. In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife expressed delight that the VEGAHs philosophy is people oriented, saying that it would help solve poverty and the housing deficit in Nigeria. The Ooni said that he would still participate in estate man- agement if time and office permit. Oba Ogunwusi endorsed VEGAHs as a professional estate company and noted that the appointment of Agoro as brand Ambassador was ap- propriate and would achieve its desired objectives. The Ooni said that he is looking forward to seeing Agoro standing beside a bun- galow soon.