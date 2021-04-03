Mr Chinedu Amadi, Operations Director of the DUKAN Group, promoters of VEGAHs, has dedicated the most Innovative Real Estate Tech Company of the Year 2021 award won by his company to a team of young professionals who formed the bulk of the VEGAHs team.

VEGAHs, Nigerias fastest growing real estate company, was bestowed with the award at the Nigeria Property Merit Awards/Housing Conference 2021 held at the purpose built conference and exhibition centre of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Alausa, Ikeja.

Mr Amadi who received the award for his company stated that it was a justification of the long selfless hours of perseverance by the young people in the company.

He opined that the future is bright for Nigeria as the millennial takes centre stage in governments and companies, stressing that “Nigeria’s tech timidity would soon be completely over”.

The Operations Director claimed that VEGAHs remains at the forefront of promoting the family heritage estate by acquiring community lands and converting them into residential estates thereby bridging the gap between families and their clients.