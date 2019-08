Ingredients

•Eggs

•Onion

•Bell pepper

•Cherry tomatoes

•Kale

•Milk

•Salt

•Pepper

Preparation

•Start by frying your onion in a saucepan until translucent.

•Add chopped bell pepper and cook for another minute.

•In a large bowl, crack the eggs and whisk well.

•Whisk in the milk and then stir in the fried onion and bell peppers as well as tomatoes, kale, cheese, salt and pepper.

•Add the egg mixture to a pan and bake for about 25 minutes.

•Serve with a cup of tea.