Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 on Wednesday night intercepted a vehicle conveying the remains of a coronavirus victim, Shangevlumun Gbaeren from Kano to Gboko for burial.

Daily Sun gathered that the committee got information that the corpse of one Peter Aiv Kogi who died of COVID-19 in Kano was being moved to his Village in Konshisha for burial and quickly laid ambush at Jato near Aliade .

Initially, the committee thought the corpse was that of Kogi, but it was later learnt that the corpse was actually that of Gbaeren who incidentally had also died of COVID-19 in Kano.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, in a statement said all four persons in the vehicle conveying Gbaeren for burial were immediately quarantined.