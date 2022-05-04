By Chinelo Obogo

‘Plate Detect’, an innovation of Soft Alliance, which eases the renewal process of vehicle particulars, roadworthiness certificates and authenticates existing documents was launched in Lagos and Nasswara states.

The product specialist, Saidat Adegbule, said the platform was built to get rid of the frustration of being flagged down by policemen due to wrong papers or incomplete particulars.

According to Adegbule, the three core objectives of the platform are to verify the registration status of vehicles, vehicle insurance, and roadworthiness certificates of vehicles.

Operations Manager, Tunji Adeleke, said the platform helps to pay fines, bills for renewals of vehicle particulars and also the added feature of an auto-reminder to remind one of the documents expiring soon.

Deputy Director, Solutions Delivery, Ayodeji Lawrence, said the platform also allows for the renewal of particulars before they expire, all at a car owner’s convenience, by simply using the website and putting in the vehicle’s registration number.

He also highlighted partnerships with some insurance companies and various agencies pertaining to vehicle particulars validation and more to come on board as they progress.

He said the platform is secure as they do not have access to personal databases of individuals except the plate number of the vehicle being used, as they operate on ALPR, a system that can identify the vehicle owner by using a licence plate number and no other personal information is being given out.

