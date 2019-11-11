Tracking is usually associated with vehicles and motoring. Right? But, recent events in the news and the struggle against human trafficking are forcing many parents to ask: ‘What would I do if my loved one disappeared?’ It is a frightening reality to face but one that we cannot shy away from either. It is important to be realistic about what is currently happening.

It was this question that aided the Managing Director of Legratron Electronics, Itumeleng Matshego, in developing the firm’s tracking watch. “I was inspired by what is happening with human trafficking, not just locally but across the world. There are also recent, very public incidents of child kidnapping that cause pause for thought. As a father I believe attention to this danger should be prioritised.

“During a brainstorming session we questioned why we can’t track the most valuable thing of all: a human life. You send your child to school and you think they are safe but imagine getting a call to say they are missing. We cannot constantly be paranoid that someone will kidnap our child or lead a loved one into a dangerous situation. If, however, they were wearing a watch that linked directly to our phones, it would give us peace of mind that little else could.”

The Legratron Electronics team spent many hours designing their practical solution. “You can now teach your child to send an alert in the same way that you would teach them to read the time. It is child-proofed: robust, water resistant and appealing. There is absolutely no reason for them to take it off. Tracking a child also indicates patterns in their movements that can be used to be proactive against this threat. When you can detect movements out of the norm, you are better informed as a parent.

“We have attempted to outthink every scenario that could make the watch redundant, for example it can be linked to a number of apps so that it is not reliant on one phone. Parents can get notifications when their child leaves school and if they are not supposed to be leaving, you can take precautionary measures. It gives you the power to be proactive. The 24/7 call centre is also there to assist with a distress situation.”

It is fundamentally a cellphone, in the form of a watch, on the wrist. “The watch is another layer of comfort and the option to check in at any given time. The distress of not knowing where your child is, is unimaginable. Tracking our children is becoming more of a need than a want.”

This is not the future; it is what is happening now. “A telematics watch can help children protect themselves from the dangers of kidnapping and human trafficking,” urges Matshego.