From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The chairman, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS), Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, has described as wicked, malicious and irresponsible, the allegation that Zamafara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, supplied Hilux vehicles to bandits.

Reacting to the news report in a statement issued in Abuja, the PAPS boss argued that at the time of fragile peace in the country, efforts should made to eschew feeding the public with stories that are not only fake but outright falsehood.

The report had specifically alleged that Governor Matawalle is aiding the bandits by donating Hilux vehicles to them.

The PAPS boss described the report as baseless and politically motivated to incite the people of Zamfara State against the Matawalle led government.

“The report is being used by the enemies of Zamfara State to fan the embers of war. The report is aimed at derailing the efforts of the governor to destabilize and dismantle the bandits who have held the state hostage for the past eight years of the previous administration in the state.

“We should be doing more of constructive journalism not destructive one which the nation does not need at this stage when violence is taking place on a daily basis in the country,” he noted.

On the allegation credited to the former Local Government Chairman, Ahmad Maradun, Shinkanfi accused him of inciting members of the public against the Governor Matawalle and his govt out of anger and frustration over his sack by the Zamfara State House of Assembly for allegation of misappropriation of the Maradun Local govt funds, abuse of office, aiding and abetting armed banditry.

Shinkanfi further noted that Maradun is just being a bad loser who is unable to come to terms with the fact that he has lost his plum position due to his own greed and he thinks that the only way he can remain relevant is to attack the Matawalle led government and court cheap popularity.

Shinkafi described the allegations as malicious, wicked and irresponsible, adding that no sensitive government will aid terrorists to attack, kidnap or kill its citizens.

He described Maradun’s allegations as unpatriotic and accused him of being committed to disrupt the good policies and programs of the governor, most especially the ongoing peace and reconciliation process initiated by the governor early last year.

Shinkafi jowever called on the Inspector-General Of Police (IGP) the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate and possibly arrest and prosecute Maradun for public incitement, fake news and inflamatory statement, attempts to breach the fragile peace that had been restored in Zamfara State by the Governor Matawalle-led administration in the past eighteen months.