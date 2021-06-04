From Okey Sampson Umuahia

NEMADA is in particular seeking the immediate release of their colleague, Anthony Acho, 77, who was arrested by the police Aba.

The protesters who stormed the Abia Office of correspondents’ threatened to stop circulation and sale of Newspapers if their aged member was not set free.

Chairman of the group Ike C. Ike said in a statement, “We are not happy. The vendors in Aba are not happy. We are protesting against police intimidation. We are struggling to feed our families but the police is everywhere harassing us.

“Instead of doing their job they (police) have faced the vendors. As we speak one of our members is being detained in one of the police stations.