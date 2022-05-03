Some vendors at the 2022 Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc Food and Drink Festival said they recorded increased patronage and sales of products at the event.

The vendors said this in separate interviews on Monday in Lagos.

They commended the company for the platform, saying that the fair helped them to create awareness for their products.

Ms Deborah Peter, a representative Salad Ville, who said that the sales at fair had been great expressed gratitude to GTCO Group for the opportunity.

“We are food vendors, we deal on healthy meals and eating right generally.

“This is our first time at the GTCO Food and Drink fair and the visibility for our brand has been great.

“Our sales from Day One of the fair have been tremendous and created a space for our brand in the sale of healthy meals.

“The GTCO fair is working wonders for our business and we believe we will retain most of our customers even after the fair today. GTCO thank you for the opportunity to showcase our brand, it is an awesome exposure for us.

“It is a turning point for our business and other vendors participating at the fair,” Peter said.

To Ms Elizabeth Okwechima of Ibot Exclusive Events, in spite of the economic situation of the country, “the sales this year has been better than previous editions.”

“We are into finger foods and being a part of this year’s GTCO’s food and drink fair so far has been a great experience.

“This is not our first time and the sales this year have been amazing despite the current economic situation of the country. GTCO has been good to vendors in both the food and drink industry, helping our businesses to remain firm,” Okwechima.

Ms Oluwabusayo Ajadi, the representative of Tiger Nuts Republic, said asides the record of increased sales, the fair gave his brand more visibility in the sector.

“We do tiger nuts products, we currently have 21 variants of tiger nuts milk and four variant of the swallow meals and cereals.

“The GTCO fair is an opportunity for us to create more awareness for our products. From Day one of the fair till this moment our customers base has increased greatly and today being the last day, we hope for more customers.

“Sales have been great this year compared to previous years outing. We want to say a big thank you to GTCO for this opportunity to showcase our brand to the world via this platform,” Ajadi said.