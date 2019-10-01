Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian people on the celebration of the Country’s 59th independence.

Ambassador of Venezuela to Nigeria, David Caraballo made this known in a message on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, Maduro congratulated the President and people of Nigeria on all the achievements recorded by the country in the past 59 years.

Caraballo commended the government in its fight against terrorism and the Nigerian people for their resilience.

He also appreciated the Nigerian government, labour movements and solidarity groups for their support to Venezuela in the solidarity protest against Trump’s illegal economic blockade on Venezuela.

He said that Nigeria and Venezuela share great historical relationships which would continue to be built on for stronger bilateral ties. (NAN)